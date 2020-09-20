Войти через социальную сеть
Восемь юных футболистов из Ганы погибли в результате аварии

Еще четверо находятся в тяжелом состоянии.

Восемь юных футболистов из Ганы погибли в результате аварии
Фото: eurosport.ru©
Футбол Мировой футбол
0
Восемь футболистов молодежной команды из Ганы погибли вследствие дорожно-транспортного происшествия, сообщает Eurosport со ссылкой на Sports World Ghana.

Водитель автобуса со спортсменами в салоне потерял управление, и машина слетела с дороги в реку. Шестеро погибли на месте, еще двое были доставлены в больницу, но скончались от полученных травм.
Четверо юных игроков все еще находятся в тяжелом состоянии.

Отмечается, что безжизненные тела извлекали из реки жители ближайших поселений.

Команда ехала на регистрацию в молодежном турнире. Еще 24 пострадавших участника инцидента находятся в больнице с незначительными повреждениями.

 

Метки:
Футбол Гана

